No spike in COVID-19 cases for a week in US, local medical experts react

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New reports show that 17 states in the U.S. saw no increase in their week-by-week COVID-19 cases, while 33 states saw a decline.

“I think it’s the natural progression of the disease, right? As it works through. We’re seeing higher rates of immunization. That’s great,” said Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director at Premier Health. “We’re seeing also there’s folks out there who’ve had COVID, and they’ve had some natural immunity to it, not getting it again, which is nice.”

However, not everyone is convinced the vaccine has done all the work when it comes to cases dropping.

“Our culture has definitely had a change in the way they’re seeing things. I do wanna believe that people were washing their hands and taking safety measures right along. I know a lot of elderly have been vaccinated and had that opportunity, but I think our immunity is stronger also,” said Kimberly Sisco.

Sisco made the decision to not get vaccinated. “We’re in a hurry to find an answer and there’s such a strong rate of survival with no problem, that’s the chance I took.”

However, Allen says just because we’re seeing these positive trends, doesn’t mean we won’t see spikes in cases again in the future. “We’re probably gonna see it again. You’re gonna see little bumps in it, with patients that for other reasons, travel over summer. I know we saw it after spring break.”