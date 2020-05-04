Nexstar markets announce statewide food drive with Ohio stations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN-TV is partnering with fellow Ohio Nexstar stations for a statewide food drive. WDTN (Dayton), NBC4 (Columbus), WKBN & WYTV (Youngstown) and WTRF (Wheeling/Steubenville) are coming together for a virtual telethon to feed food banks across Ohio.

On Thursday, May 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ohio Nexstar stations will host a virtual telethon with volunteers from each to benefit Feeding America, The Foodbank of Dayton, The Mid-Ohio Food Collective and Second Harvest. All food agencies will provide vital assistance to local communities and food insecure families across the state.