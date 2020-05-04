Nexstar markets announce statewide food drive with Ohio stations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN-TV is partnering with fellow Ohio Nexstar stations for a statewide food drive. WDTN (Dayton), NBC4 (Columbus), WKBN & WYTV (Youngstown) and WTRF (Wheeling/Steubenville) are coming together for a virtual telethon to feed food banks across Ohio.
On Thursday, May 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ohio Nexstar stations will host a virtual telethon with volunteers from each to benefit Feeding America, The Foodbank of Dayton, The Mid-Ohio Food Collective and Second Harvest. All food agencies will provide vital assistance to local communities and food insecure families across the state.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.