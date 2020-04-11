Newspring Church offers communion kits to keep Easter spirit

Poor Clares nun Sister Thereza counts altar bread also known as communion wafers, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, at the Monastery of Saint Clare in Langhorne, Pa. The nuns are helping to supply wafers for the scheduled Mass being celebrated by Pope Francis on Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Newspring Church will be offering communion kits on Saturday, April 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

In an email sent to 2 NEWS by the church they explained that they usually do a big Easter Egg Hunt, but this year they will be giving kids candy with the communion kits.

On Sunday, April 12, during the churches Easter service, the congregation will gather online and take their communion together.