Newspring Church offers communion kits to keep Easter spirit

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Newspring Church will be offering communion kits on Saturday, April 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
In an email sent to 2 NEWS by the church they explained that they usually do a big Easter Egg Hunt, but this year they will be giving kids candy with the communion kits.
On Sunday, April 12, during the churches Easter service, the congregation will gather online and take their communion together.
