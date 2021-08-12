Incoming state health director to address high number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After Wednesday’s recent high number of COVID-19 cases, the Ohio Department of Health is set to address the state during a press conference Thursday morning.

New cases hit a summer high of 3,393 on Wednesday with just over 50% of the state now having at least begun the vaccination process.

Also Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff has been named ODH director, after serving as chief medical officer since November. Vanderhoff is expected to speak Thursday morning, as is Dr. Steven Burdette, chief of infectious disease at Wright State University.

You can watch the news conference at 11 a.m. on NBC4i.com, the NBC4 app and on our Facebook page.

