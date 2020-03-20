New restrictions, screenings in place for hospital visitors in Miami Valley counties with COVID-19 cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) announced increased visitor restrictions Thursday night for member hospitals in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Standardized screenings will also be implemented to protect patients and hospital personnel.

“The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the Dayton region and GDAHA’s member hospitals must take proactive measures to ensure the safety of all patients in their care,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, President & CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

Member hospitals in Kettering Health Network, Premier Health, and Dayton Children’s Hospital will implement the amended visitor restriction policy in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 starting March 20.

Visitors will no longer be allowed for hospitalized patients.

Exceptions will be made in the following circumstances:

Maternity patients: One (1) support person and one (1) doula may accompany the patient.

One (1) person will be allowed to accompany a patient having major surgery on day of surgery and one day after surgery.

End-of-life situations

Minor patients (<18 years old) may have two (2) visitors, but visitors are limited to only parents or guardians.

Patients who require assistance due to mobility, reorienting/confusion, interpretation, court-ordered, or healthcare decision making may have one (1) additional assistance person.

Visitors will not be permitted for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in the hospital unless the patient meets one of the above exceptions.

Patients will be limited to one (1) visitor/support person in the emergency department, for surgery, a procedure, or an office visit. No visitors under 18 years of age will be permitted in the emergency department, ambulatory, or outpatient setting.

Exceptions will be made in the following circumstances:

End-of-life situations

Minor patients (<18 years old) may have two (2) visitors, but visitors are limited to only parents or guardians.

Patients who require assistance due to mobility, reorienting/confusion (patient safety), interpretation, court-ordered, or healthcare decision making may have one (1) additional assistance person.

Like hospitals across the country, the GDAHA region’s hospitals will also begin screening procedures for patients and visitors beginning March 20, 2020.

Visitors will not be permitted in the emergency department, ambulatory, or outpatient setting for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients unless the patient meets one of the above exceptions.

Visitors to a hospital and emergency department will be screened for symptoms and travel or exposure history by hospital staff. Visitor screening will also take place at selected ambulatory facilities.

Visitors will be asked to leave a facility if they have had symptoms in the past 24 hours or exposures in the last 14 days.

If the visitor is a driver for a patient, they will be asked to wait in their car until the patient’s appointment is completed.

Visitors must wash their hands, or use hand sanitizer, before and after leaving rooms and hospital buildings.