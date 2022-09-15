COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus.
While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. Before July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May. Over the past week, the state averaged around 2,936 new coronavirus cases per day.
ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. While Ohio had a lower case rate week-over-week, more people were hospitalized with the virus. The 626 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 89 per day) are a noticeable jump from 504 last week and 575 the week prior.
ODH said 99 died from the virus, up slightly from 86 deaths the week prior.
|COVID-19 metric
|Total
|Change (past 7 days)
|Cases
|3,117,109
|+20,552
|Hospitalizations
|125,856
|+626
|Deaths
|39,675
|+99
A total of 6,825 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days. Another 6,767 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.
|COVID-19 metric
|Total
|Change (past 7 days)
|Vaccinations started (one dose)
|7,458,600
|+6,825
|– % of all Ohioans
|63.81%
|– % of Ohioans 5+
|67.44%
|Vaccinations completed (two doses)
|6,912,341
|+6,767
|– % of all Ohioans
|59.13%
|– % of Ohioans 5+
|62.76%