COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 7,961 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases back below the five-digit mark.

Weekly COVID-19 cases have not fallen below 8,000 since the week of April 15, 2022, when ODH reported just 6,890. The latest numbers defy trends from the past two years, where COVID-19 infections historically swelled in and after the time period of holiday gatherings. Just as cases were remarkably lower through December, the state has continued that trend midway through January. Before cases went into the four-digit range, December's highest weekly amount of new COVID-19 patients reached just 17,891.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March 2022 after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 1,137 new coronavirus cases per day. The 434 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days -- about 62 per day -- were a decrease from both the 646 reported last week and 709 in the week prior.

While cases and hospitalizations were down, COVID-19 deaths increased in Ohio, albeit slightly. ODH said 110 died from the virus compared to 106 deaths the week prior. The state saw 105 deaths in the week before that.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,339,612 +7,961 Hospitalizations 135,273 +434 Deaths 41,249 +110 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

The drop in COVID-19 cases has also coincided with a decrease in vaccinations. A total of 2,866 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the last seven days, compared to 3,593 in the week prior. Another 2,614 finished vaccination by getting their second dose, down from 3,429. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,559,522 +2,866 – % of all Ohioans 64.67% – % of Ohioans 5+ 68.17% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 7,006,950 +2,614 – % of all Ohioans 59.94% – % of Ohioans 5+ 63.39% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.