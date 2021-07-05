New delta variant concerns following Independence Day weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While many people are celebrating the Fourth of July during this long holiday weekend, medical experts are expressing concern over a potential spike in COVID-19 and the new delta variant.

“It’s something we’re keeping a close eye on. With folks traveling and stuff during the holidays it’s something you think about and try to be mindful of potential cases going forward,” said Communications Coordinator, Clark County Combined Health District Nate Smith.

Smith says that cases in the county have been low, with only 8 confirmed two weeks ago, and 11 just this past week. The goal now, keeping those numbers down. “With the 4th of July holiday, people traveling, and going here and there, certainly that’s something we want to keep an eye on,” said Smith.

Even with the concerns of people catching and spreading the virus strains, many people at The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival aren’t concerned as they enjoy their time with friends and family. “I’m a healthy person, and I really wasn’t worried about it from the beginning,” said festival goer Jeff Hartman.

Also at the festival, Jen Earl feels safe participating in Independence Day weekend activities. “I think if we’re outside, we’re still social distancing, you know with the vaccines we’re hopefully good,” said Earl.

Smith says the goal is to continue encouraging people to get vaccinated, and to contact a medical professional if they begin to feel sick after this weekend. “Trying to encourage vaccination, and educate our friends neighbors and relatives on the importance of getting vaccinated,” said Smith.