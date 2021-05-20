Need for local workers, RTA bus driver shortage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Across the U.S. and here in Ohio, employers in multiple industries are struggling to find workers. From fear of COVID-19 to inability to find child care, many people aren’t going back to work.

For Greater Dayton RTA public transit, CEO Robert Ruzinsky says bus drivers are down 20% from pre-pandemic years. “This situation is impacting transits across the country, across the state. Employers in all industries right now.,” said Ruzinsky.

Recently, Greater Dayton RTA announced they’ve been forced to limit multiple routes. In Ruzinsky’s over 30 years working in public transit, he says he’s never seen such a shortage and need for drivers. “It’s heart wrenching because we know some people may not be able to get to work themselves. That’s our job is to help people get to work, but if we don’t have the bodies we can’t help people get to work.”

Employment agencies like BARRYSTAFF in Dayton are also struggling with the lack of people looking for employment. “Even with the governor opting out of the enhancing employment benefits, we thought we might see an uptick this week for people kinda jumping in line trying to get ahead of the job search. We haven’t seen it yet,” said BARRYSTAFF President Doug Barry.

Barry says with no workers, wait times in multiple industries like restaurants, groceries, and transportation are going to be longer with lack of product and service. Barry also encourages people who’re out a job to start searching. “Now’s the time you need to get in before folks start to realize those benefits are going to run out and they start getting back into the work force,” said Barry.

