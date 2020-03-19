Nearly $600,000 raised for COVID-19 Response Fund of Greater Dayton, more is needed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Contributions to the Greater Dayton COVID-19 Response Fund now totals nearly $600,000 but more will be needed in the days and months ahead, according to a press release from The Dayton Foundation.
Greater Dayton area nonprofit organizations, churches, and governmental and educational institutions assisting individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may now apply for a grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund of Greater Dayton at www.daytonfoundation.org or at www.dayton-unitedway.org
People wishing to help may do so online at www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html, or by mailing a check to The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45409.
The Dayton Foundation asks that “COVID-19 Response Fund” or “Fund #1652” be designated on the check or in the credit card form’s fund name field. All administrative fees and is credit card processing fees will be covered by The Dayton Foundation so that 100% of all donations will be used to assist others.
Eligible non-profits must:
- Be recognized as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization, church or an eligible government or educational institution;
- Provide services in Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Darke, Preble or Warren (north) counties; and
- Benefit citizens in the Dayton Region.
In addition, organizations must focus on:
- Immediate, basic human needs (food, shelter, safety, etc.);
- Mental health services; and
- Addressing the economic impact on individuals from reduced or lost work due to the outbreak.
