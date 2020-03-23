National Guard to help Dayton Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Twenty-five members of the Ohio National Guard will be deployed to help with operations at the Dayton Foodbank (DFB) today.

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, said in a release that, “We welcome these National Guard members as part of our foodbank family and thank them for their dedication and diligence in the weeks ahead.”

She encourages clients and community members to welcome the National Guard by showing gratitude and friendship as they aid DFB in its time of need.