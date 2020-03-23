Breaking News
DeWine announces stay-at-home order, daycare changes
Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 113 active closings. Click for more details.

National Guard to help Dayton Foodbank

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Foodbank donations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Twenty-five members of the Ohio National Guard will be deployed to help with operations at the Dayton Foodbank (DFB) today.

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, said in a release that, “We welcome these National Guard members as part of our foodbank family and thank them for their dedication and diligence in the weeks ahead.”

She encourages clients and community members to welcome the National Guard by showing gratitude and friendship as they aid DFB in its time of need.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS