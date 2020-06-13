National Guard conducts testing at Troy Rehab

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (Troy Daily News) — The Ohio Army National Guard visited the Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center this week as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s initiative to test more long-term care facilities for COVID-19 throughout the state.

Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Joel Smith gave his weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic to the Miami County Commissioners on Thursday, discussing how the Army National Guard visited the Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, one of the larger long-term facilities in the county, as part of the state’s goal to mass test all of the high-priority facilities in the state. It is unknown if the Army National Guard will test other facilities in the county to help with the expanded testing.

Smith also went over how Miami County Public Health recently conducted COVID-19 testing at the Miami County Jail and Incarceration Facility following a handful of corrections officers testing positive for COVID-19, which Sheriff Dave Duchak reported earlier this week was due to community spread at a birthday party. Smith noted not all of those corrections officers are Miami County residents, so they may not show up in Miami County’s total COVID-19 case numbers.

“No inmates tested positive,” Smith said. “So that’s a good sign.” He said Miami County Public Health will conduct more testing at the Miami County Jail and Incarceration Facility next week due to the department not getting to everybody through the first round of testing.

Smith said there is one COVID-19 positive patient hospitalized in a local hospital, along with three suspected cases. He added there are 98 hospitalizations in the region, a decrease of 23 since last week.