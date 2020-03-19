Morris Furniture moves Career Fair online

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Morris Furniture Company has changed its Thursday, March 19, Career Fair into a virtual one by moving it online.

Initially the Career Fair was being at its Beavercreek Fairfield Commons showroom, but in order to comply with Governor Mike DeWine’s guidelines on crowd size it’s moving to a virtual space.

In a press release, Larry Klaben, President & CEO of Morris Furniture Company said, “We are one of the fastest growing home furnishings company in the Tri-State. We are looking for sales and support professionals that deliver quality customer service and want to earn top rewards.”


Morris Home Furniture two new showrooms in the Dayton area and to staff these new showrooms, the company will hold a Virtual Career Fair. Registration for the event can be done online at http://bit.ly/2QoQ6sZ.

The company has 30 Dayton area positions open, including jobs in retail sales, store management, store operations and positions at its distribution center in Fairborn. According to the release they have both full and part-time opportunities available.

For more details please visit www.morrisathome.com/careers.

