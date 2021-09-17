More than half of Ohio students under local mandatory mask requirement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that nearly 58 percent of Ohio’s public K-12 students are required by their local school to wear masks in schools.

In a tweet, DeWine says he and school boards share a common goal of keeping kids in school, in-person and five days a week.

According to a press release, the governor says the mask policies are intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

He says in Ohio school districts where masks are optional, case rates are higher than in districts that require some masking and there have been fewer quarantines in schools where everyone wears a mask, the release states.

On September 1 only 35 percent of Ohio students were required to wear a mask.

