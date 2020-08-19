‘More Than A Mask’ campaign announced by ODH minority health group

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Minority Health Strike Force announced it’s “More Than A Mask” campaign, an effort to promote masks and protect communities of color throughout Ohio from the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) said African Americans represent 14 percent of Ohio’s population but 24 percent of positive COVID-19 cases and 19 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

“The campaign features real people living in Ohio communities and will spur healthy behaviors to keep our friends and families safe through targeted COVID-19 prevention messaging,” said Ohio COVID-19 Minority Health Strikeforce Co-Chairs, Alisha Nelson and Ursel McElroy.

The campaign will utilize both paid advertising and local grassroots efforts to reach minority community members across the state.

Click here to read the Minority Health Strike Force’s COVID-19 blueprint.