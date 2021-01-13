More than 4,200 in 1B group signed up for COVID-19 vaccine through Greene Co. Public Health

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Greene County Public Health say more than 4,200 people in the 1B group have signed up through their department to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Greene County Public Health has opened sign-ups for the vaccine to people who live or work in the county and qualify under Ohio’s Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 and over and anyone with severe congenital, developmental and early-onset medical conditions.

The first doses under Phase 1B will be administered starting Tuesday.

“I think by the number of phone calls we’ve had today, they’re pretty excited about it,” said Karen Wolford, executive director of the Yellow Springs Senior Center.

Wolford told 2 NEWS her facility has been busy helping some members sign up online to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“People have spent a lot of time in isolation in the last almost year now, and I think they’re looking for whatever it takes to get them out of that,” she said.

Greene County Public Health is trying to avoid long lines at upcoming clinics, so it is accepting sign-ups for people in the 1B group and then contacting them once it’s their turn to be scheduled, according to spokesperson Laurie Fox.

“Out of that 4,200 people [signed up], 600 of them are in the 80 and older bracket,” she said.

Greene County residents who qualify for the vaccine in Phase 1B can sign up on Greene County Public Health’s website.

If you are unable to sign up online, you can call Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5600.

Public health officials are also working to reach people who are homebound or do not have access to transportation to get vaccinated, Fox said.