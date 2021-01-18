More than 4,100 signed up for Phase 1B vaccinations in Shelby County

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Wilson Health say as of Monday afternoon, more than 4,100 people in the state’s 1B group have signed up to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Shelby County.

That’s nearly half the county’s population aged 65 and over who qualify to get vaccinated during Ohio’s Phase 1B, according to Dr. Robert McDevitt, Jr., chief medical officer for Wilson Health, which has partnered with the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department to help with vaccine distribution.

Phase 1B vaccinations begin Tuesday in Ohio, starting with residents age 80 and older.

“I wouldn’t know why people wouldn’t, with all that’s went on in the past year,” said Tony Raterman, a Botkins resident in the 1B group who is hoping to get vaccinated next month once he is eligible. “I think everybody should get it.”

Dr. McDevitt agrees, telling 2 NEWS he wants to get many more people signed up.

“We have had no issues here in Shelby County with people having severe reactions,” Dr. McDevitt said. “We are monitoring that very carefully. We have had quite a number of people here in Shelby County with very severe disease from COVID-19.”

Wilson Health is expected to receive 200 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this week, and the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is expecting 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, Dr. McDevitt said.

Anyone age 65 and over who lives or works in Shelby County and wants to get vaccinated should sign up on the county health department’s website, Dr. McDevitt said.

If you are unable to sign up online, call the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department at 937-498-7249.

A staff member will contact you once it’s your turn to be scheduled for vaccination, Dr. McDevitt said.

“The vaccine is the pathway to prevent this,” Dr. McDevitt said. “There is no substitute for that.”

Vaccine doses are scheduled to arrive in Shelby County Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Dr. McDevitt said. They will start to be administered the day after they are delivered, he added.

Health officials are working with the Shelby County Council on Aging to help get the vaccine to seniors who are homebound or do not have access to transportation, Dr. McDevitt said.

It’s not clear how often future vaccine shipments may arrive and how many doses each will contain, he added.