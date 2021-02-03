More than 20,000 pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine with Greene Co. Public Health

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Greene County Public Health say more than 20,000 people have pre-registered with their department to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Greene County Public Health is giving out more than 2,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week at two clinics.

At Wednesday’s vaccination clinic at the former Greene County Career Center site in Xenia Township, several people told 2 NEWS they were excited it was their turn to roll up their sleeves for their first dose of the the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve always wanted to get it with all the problems we’re having,” said Ernest Parker of Fairborn.

“I want to be able to get out and just want to be inoculated,” said Daniel Roberts, who lives in Xenia.

Laurie Fox, spokesperson for Greene County Public Health, told 2 NEWS she is “encouraged” by the interest her office has received in the vaccine.

“It’s been going pretty smoothly albeit we could use more vaccine,” Fox said. “That seems to be our biggest hurdle right now.”

If you live or work in Greene County and are in groups 1A or 1B, you should pre-register for the vaccine on Greene County Public Health’s website or by calling the public health department at 937-374-5600, Fox said.

It’s a good idea to also check for availability with other providers in the county if you’re still waiting on your first dose, she added.

“Be patient, and I know it’s hard, this has been a very, very long road, but everybody that’s on the list will remain on the list until they get a call,” Fox said.

Several people at Wednesday’s clinic told 2 NEWS they hope to see many others who are eligible get vaccinated.

“I would go ahead and get it,” said Stephen Marsh, a Beavercreek man who received his first dose. “I’ve gotten many shots while I was in the military and never had any adverse reaction to any of them.”

All clinics run by Greene County Public Health are by-appointment only, Fox said.