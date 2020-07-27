More Springfield shoppers wearing masks as state mandate takes effect, residents say

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – As Ohio wraps up its first weekend under a statewide mask mandate, some workers and shoppers in Springfield say many customers have complied, though some have not.

Though there are some exceptions, Ohio’s mask mandate requires face coverings in indoor public places and outdoors when social distancing of six feet is not possible.

Clark County remains under a red Level 3 public health emergency, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

“I see a lot of mask wearing at Walmart and at restaurants and stuff around,” said Lora Kline, who lives in Springfield.

“I’m almost 80 years old and I have grandchildren and I got daughters, and I’d like to be around a little longer,” said Judy Worthen, another Springfield resident who wore her mask while waiting for a meal at Our Hero Subs on East Main Street.

Workers at the sandwich shop have been wearing face coverings for several weeks as required by the state, according to April Sowards, assistant manager.

About half the customers who come in are wearing masks, Sowards said, and she and her coworkers hope to see more doing so.

“We’ve been really clean,” said Sharon Smith, a cook. “Sanitizing stuff every hour. Bleaching everything. So we’ve been really good about it.”

Smith said she hopes the masks stop the spread of the virus so the business can continue serving customers.

“I think as long as everybody wears a mask, we’re going to be okay,” Smith said.

As Clark County sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, some people told 2 NEWS they remain hopeful the mask mandate will make a difference.

“I think there would be a lot more people being alive than are going to be dead,” Worthen said. “I’d rather be alive than being six feet under.”

As of Friday, nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Clark County since the start of the pandemic, along with nearly a dozen deaths connected to the virus, according to the Clark County Combined Health District.