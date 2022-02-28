DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Schools are continuing to change and lift masking policies in relation to the recent decline of COVID-19.

According to Oakwood Schools, PK-12 students, staff and visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask while in school buildings during school hours beginning on Monday, Feb. 28.

Oakwood Schools said masks will still be required in school transportation.

“We know there will be individuals who will prefer to continue wearing masks, and we will support those individuals,” said the school.

The district said they will continue to monitor data and are prepared to reinstate the mask policy if necessary.

According to a Facebook post by West Carrollton City Schools, the mask mandate for school transportation has been lifted. This change will go into effect beginning on Monday, Feb. 28.