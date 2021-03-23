More Miami Valley counties open up vaccine eligibility ahead of schedule

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Five more Miami Valley counties are opening up vaccine eligibility to all adults for clinics this week.

Greene and Logan counties have appointments available for anyone 16 and older, while Mercer, Champaign and Shelby have them available for people 18 and older. Mercer County officials said told 2 NEWS they’re having a difficult time filling appointments each week, so they opened up eligibility to help the process along.

Health official across Ohio are seeing less interest in the COVID-19 vaccine in rural communities, this includes Mercer County, where they are working to try and generate more interest for future clinics.

“I would tend to say a lot of people just don’t have correction information,” said Tammy Barger, a resident of Celina who was recently vaccinated.

The Mercer County Health District said that the percentage of residents over 65 getting vaccinated is close to the statewide data – but for other age groups – Mercer County’s numbers are lower. Less than 40 percent of adults age 60 to 64 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 46 percent statewide.

Mercer County has given first doses to 22 percent of residents between 50 and 59, statewide that number is over 30 percent.

“We don’t have as many people getting sick, we don’t have as many deaths, and so I think people are getting a little more comfortable with the situation and getting the vaccine is probably less of a priority for some of those reasons as well,” said Jason Menchhofer, an administrator for the Mercer County Health District.

Menchhofer said county health officials are trying to raise awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated and where those doses are available.

“The vaccine one piece of the puzzle so to speak to get us to the end of this pandemic situation so to speak and get us back to normal,” said Menchhofer.

Mercer County is only opening up appointments for adults 18 and up this week, not 16 and over due to the health department only having the Moderna vaccine this week.

Officials remind Miami Valley residents that you don’t have to live in Mercer, Greene, Shelby, Champaign or Logan counties to sign up for their health departments’ vaccination clinics.