Moraine closes some city buildings to public

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Moraine announced in a press release that it will be moving from its current “soft closure” of public access at the Municipal Building and administrative offices to a no public access closure at the end of business on March 20.

This closure extends to the Fire Stations and the Street Division facility. The Payne Recreation Center and Gerhardt Civic Center remain closed to the public.

The City of Moraine said that the public closures are for an undetermined period and will continue to utilize its website www.ci.moraine.oh.us and all social media outlets for updates.

The Clerk of Courts office and Mayor’s court will remain accessible to the public. For income tax filings, a drop box has been placed in the main lobby of the Municipal Building in close proximity to the main entry.

Further closures, suspended activities, and notes of importance include: