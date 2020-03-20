Moraine closes some city buildings to public

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Moraine announced in a press release that it will be moving from its current “soft closure” of public access at the Municipal Building and administrative offices to a no public access closure at the end of business on March 20.
This closure extends to the Fire Stations and the Street Division facility. The Payne Recreation Center and Gerhardt Civic Center remain closed to the public.
The City of Moraine said that the public closures are for an undetermined period and will continue to utilize its website www.ci.moraine.oh.us and all social media outlets for updates.
The Clerk of Courts office and Mayor’s court will remain accessible to the public. For income tax filings, a drop box has been placed in the main lobby of the Municipal Building in close proximity to the main entry.
Further closures, suspended activities, and notes of importance include:
- All Board and Commission meetings are suspended until further notice. This includes the Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Parks Board, and all volunteer activities.
- The annual Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast with the Easter Bunny scheduled for April 4 is cancelled.
- All other scheduled Parks and Recreation events through the end of April 2020 are also cancelled.
- The Police Department Lobby will remain open 24 hours a day. This should be limited to emergency use.
- Emergency services remain in place. Current protocols and precautions are in place to provide additional protection to emergency personnel and are subject to change. Call 911 for any immediate emergency situation.
- Finance and Tax Division are still able to provide assistance. Residents are requested to use the City’s on-line service, the drop box or call (937) 535-1026.
- Community Development and Permitting are still able to provide assistance. All residents, contractors, developers and businesses are requested to use the City’s on-line services or call (937) 535-1030.
- City Council meetings will continue as scheduled. Meetings are open to the public, however the City highly encourages viewing by television to help adhere to health emergency requirements and mandated social distancing. Meetings are subject to change.
