Moraine declares State of Emergency

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – On Thursday, March 26, the City of Moraine declared a State of Emergency.

This will allow city officials to take necessary emergency action for the protection of lives and property of the people of Moraine while providing minimal disruption in the serving of the public.

“The health and safety of our community continues to be a priority as we navigate this every changing situation,” said Moraine Mayor Elaine Allison in a press release. “We continue to coordinate with local, county and state authorities to take the appropriate measures to protect the public and slow the spread of the virus.”

Officials outlined best practices for residents in its press release, highlighting key suggestions made by Ohio officials.

Moraine officials ask that people continue to monitor the city website and social media for updates.