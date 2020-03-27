MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – On Thursday, March 26, the City of Moraine declared a State of Emergency.
This will allow city officials to take necessary emergency action for the protection of lives and property of the people of Moraine while providing minimal disruption in the serving of the public.
FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE
“The health and safety of our community continues to be a priority as we navigate this every changing situation,” said Moraine Mayor Elaine Allison in a press release. “We continue to coordinate with local, county and state authorities to take the appropriate measures to protect the public and slow the spread of the virus.”
Officials outlined best practices for residents in its press release, highlighting key suggestions made by Ohio officials.
Moraine officials ask that people continue to monitor the city website and social media for updates.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Moraine declares State of Emergency
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame offers free classes, resources for teaching online
- Here’s how healthcare workers can get a free pair of Crocs
- Accused drunk driver also charged with violating Indiana’s stay-at-home order
- House plan on $2.2T virus relief bill hits last-minute snag