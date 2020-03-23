Breaking News
Report: 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to the coronavirus
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 442 cases reported, 6 deaths
Closings
There are currently 112 active closings. Click for more details.

Montgomery, Miami County to hold joint update on coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery and Miami County will hold a joint press conference updating the public on their respective plans for the coronavirus pandemic Monday, March 23, at 4 p.m.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper will be joined by Miami County Health Commissioner, Dennis Propes among other possible guest speakers.

Officials are expected to discuss the COVID-19 situation at Koester Pavilion and Springmeade Health Center.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

After Gov. Mike DeWine’s “stay at home” order announced Sunday, Dayton Chief of Police Richard Biehl said that law enforcement will seek to initially educate people about the order if they are found to not be in compliance. He said that the order will be enforced if it is repeatedly violated.

As of Monday afternoon, 442 Ohioans have tested positive for the virus. There are six deaths, 104 are hospitalized.

2 NEWS is following this story and will stream that press conference right here. This will be updated as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS