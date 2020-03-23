Montgomery, Miami County to hold joint update on coronavirus cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery and Miami County will hold a joint press conference updating the public on their respective plans for the coronavirus pandemic Monday, March 23, at 4 p.m.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper will be joined by Miami County Health Commissioner, Dennis Propes among other possible guest speakers.

Officials are expected to discuss the COVID-19 situation at Koester Pavilion and Springmeade Health Center.

After Gov. Mike DeWine’s “stay at home” order announced Sunday, Dayton Chief of Police Richard Biehl said that law enforcement will seek to initially educate people about the order if they are found to not be in compliance. He said that the order will be enforced if it is repeatedly violated.

As of Monday afternoon, 442 Ohioans have tested positive for the virus. There are six deaths, 104 are hospitalized.

2 NEWS is following this story and will stream that press conference right here. This will be updated as the story develops.