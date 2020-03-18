Montgomery County will live stream public meetings in response to COVID-19 pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the health of employees and the public, all Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners meetings will be closed to the general public until further notice. Meetings will be livestreamed via Facebook (@MontgomeryCounty) and will also be available on local public access television – DATV.

“We made the determination to close public meetings in order to comply with current guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health, and we believe it is in the best interest of the public to ensure appropriate social distancing,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “The County is still operating and ensuring that critical services are provided to our constituents.”

Regular meetings of the Board of County Commissioners will still be held on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Meetings will be temporarily closed to the public, but members of the media are permitted to attend provided the meeting does not become a mass gathering, as defined by ODH.

This decision follows guidance provided by Ohio Attorney General David Yost, who said that local governments may choose to conduct official business in person or via teleconference and to live stream the meeting to ensure open to the public.

Additionally, the Montgomery County Commissioners have asked public offices and county employees to take necessary actions to continue offering essential services in a way that still encourages social distancing. Online service applications, payment drop boxes, and use of telephones and email are the preferred methods for getting needed resources, including: