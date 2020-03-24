Closings
There are currently 112 active closings. Click for more details.

Montgomery County to talk COVID-19 emergency operations, resource support

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County will hold a press conference after its 1:30 p.m. public meeting to discuss the county’s emergency operations, resource support and mission critical services.

Commissioners Judy Dodge and Debbie Lieberman will be on hand for comment and questions.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will be updating this story as it unfolds.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS