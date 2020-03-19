Montgomery County details changes to public assistance programs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is making some changes to how public assistance programs are accessed to better adhere to Governor Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 outbreak guidelines.

During a press conference Director of Workforce Development Marvene Mitchell-Cook stressed that walk-ins will not be accepted at The Job Center. In person meetings for unemployment should be reserved for people without internet or phone access, and will be appointment only. To contact The Job Center call (937) 225-5627.

To apply for unemployment online visit www.unemployment.ohio.gov or call at 1-877-644-6562. For those without internet access, officials ask that physical applications be turned into one of The Job Centers new night drop boxes.

Mitchell-Cook said that to better aid people without access to a phone or the internet Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley (GESMV) will be opening its computer room to the public on Monday, March 23. GESMV will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. where employees will help people with their benefits and unemployment status. She asks that further questions about this be directed to GESMV VP of Program Services Teri Shirk at (937) 528-6324.

For employers, SharedWork is a program available if an employees hours are cut. Mitchell-Cook gave the example that If an employer has cut staff hours by 25% those employees could be eligible to receive 25% of full employment benefits.

“We’ve made every effort to discourage people from coming in person to the Job Center to ensure the social distancing recommended by Public Health,” said Michael Colbert, Montgomery County Administrator. “We are offering many alternatives for people to get assistance, again, through the website, through drop boxes, through phone and our resources are all published on our website at www.mcohio.org.”

Colbert said that for food assistance, temporary assistance (TANIF), Medicaid and publicly funded child support, visit www.sspbenefits.ohio.gov. People can set up an account, check an application’s status, report a change or send/scan any verification needed.

County Shared Services is also available to help with Medicaid at 1-844-640-6446. Colbert asked that all verification be in hand, and if so, the entire process can be done by phone.

According to Colbert, Children’s Services are moving away from all in person meetings, instead using FaceTime or phone calls at 937-224-KIDS. He stressed that caseworkers are still available to help children in need, that the child support business website www.jfs.ohio.gov is still operational and the family assistance call center can still be reached at (937) 225-4148.