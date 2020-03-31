Montgomery County schools still working, controls curriculum

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Educational Service Center (MCESC) said in a press release that schools are still open and that its teachers should be providing the curriculum to parents.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday, March 30, that Ohio schools will remain closed until May 1, a change from the original date of April 6.

“First thing we need to make certain every parent understands is we are not asking you to be the teacher,” Shannon Cox, Superintendent of the MCESC, said in a press release. “We are not asking you to create the curriculum.”

MCESC said that teachers and support staff are still available, and that lessons should either be online, in a take home packet or a combination of both.

There are groups and organizations offering curriculum and other resources for support, but MCESC reminds parents that those are supplemental. Teachers are still providing students curriculum to parents.

In the release MCESC said that for those who have limited or no access to the internet, schools are working diligently to provide other options such as the paper and pencil packets with telephone or text messaging assistance available.

“Your role is to help your district help your child’s learning continue. Rest assured it is not to be responsible for the lessons taught,” Cox said.

MCESC asks that questions about curriculum be directed to a students school by either email or phone. If parents are still not able to reach them, MCESC can be reached at 937-225-4598.