Montgomery County releases detail on expanded unemployment benefits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Those who can’t work because of the COVID-19 outbreak can get help filing for benefits through the Montgomery County Job Center.

“We want to make sure everyone has the ability to apply for these benefits,” Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said in a press release on Monday. “This emergency is going to affect many people and we’re focused on serving people in this time of need.”

On Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing workers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak to apply for benefits. The order also will allow those workers to be immediately eligible for benefits instead of the usual one-week waiting period. DeWine along with Lt. Gov. John Husted announced the order at a press conference on Sunday.

The release stated workers should contact the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services at https://unemployment.ohio.gov/PublicSelfServiceChoice.html or call 1-877-644-6562 or 1-614-387-8408. If people don’t have access to the internet, they should visit the Montgomery County Job Center at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., in Dayton where computers will be available for people to file online applications.