Montgomery County ranks second in Ohio COVID-19 cases by population

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County returns to the top 10 list of counties in the state when ranked by COVID-19 occurrences per 100,000 in population.

Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement in his Thursday briefing on Coronavirus in Ohio. Eight of the 10 counties are largely rural areas of the state.

All 88 counties ranked

DeWine also said 67 Ohio counties remained at the same alert level as last week, while 12 counties moved from orange to yellow, or Level 1 status. Ohio now has 39 “Yellow” counties, the highest number since July 2. This accounts for nearly a quarter of all Ohioans, according to DeWine. Montgomery County returned to “Red” status last week after briefly falling to orange.

Updated Ohio Public Health Advisory System Map:



Newly Red Since Last Week:

⬆Butler

⬆Putnam

⬆Wayne



Continuing at Red:

↔Lucas

↔Mercer

↔Montgomery

↔Preble



Decreasing Red to Orange:

Decreasing Red to Orange:

⬇Erie

Montgomery County had 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 in the two weeks, DeWine said. “Some of this is being driven by what is going on at University of Dayton,” Dewine said. UD has scheduled remote learning until September 14. Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County is working with UD on contact tracing.

Montgomery County also has several long-term care facilities experiencing outbreaks.

Mercer and Preble Counties also continued Red this week. Mercer County has seen 72 new cases over the past two weeks and continues to have community spread. The governor urges residents to wear their masks and practice social distancing.

Preble County remains at a red Level 3 because the area still meets the CDC’s threshold for high incidence with 122 cases per 100,000 people. They’ve had 50 new cases over the past two weeks out of 358 total cases since the start of the pandemic, which equals out to 14 percent of their overall cases. The governor cites an outbreak at a group home and a long-term care facility.