Montgomery County public health officials to open vaccine clinic in new location Wednesday

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is getting ready to open its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its new location at Sinclair Community College’s south campus this week.

The clinic has moved out of the Dayton Convention Center due to planned renovations there, according to health department spokesperson Dan Suffoletto.

“As we move forward to a new location, we’re looking to reenergize and get more people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Suffoletto said.

Interest in the vaccine has declined, with more appointments not getting filled, Suffoletto said. Walk-ins will be allowed this week when the clinic is open Wednesday and Saturday, offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, he added.

“We’re working with a number of groups and a number of community partners to try to make sure everyone understands about the vaccine, gets their questions answered,” Suffoletto said.

Officials with several providers have told 2 NEWS the lowest demand for the vaccine comes from the 16 to 40 age group. And the recent Johnson & Johnson pause has added some hesitancy.

Throughout Kettering Health Network, doctors are focused on educating younger people, especially women, about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, said Dr. Patrick Lytle, vice president of clinical outcomes.

“I would recommend all the females that are of child-bearing age discuss it with your OB/GYN, discuss it with your primary care physician,” Dr. Lytle said. “But I do know that they are safe.”

If you received your first dose at the Dayton Convention Center and are waiting on your second dose, you will get your second shot at the new location, Suffoletto said.

Sinclair’s south campus is located at 5800 Clyo Road in Centerville across from Miami Valley Hospital South.

