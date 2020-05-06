Montgomery County offers COVID-19 emergency relief to eligible veterans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission (MCVSC) is offering support to eligible veterans through its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program.

Montgomery County Veterans who have lost their source of income as a result of the pandemic are asked to submit an application and the supporting documents to the MCVSC.

Click here for the form and list of required documents. Once complete drop it off or mail it to the MCVSC.