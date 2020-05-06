MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission (MCVSC) is offering support to eligible veterans through its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program.
Montgomery County Veterans who have lost their source of income as a result of the pandemic are asked to submit an application and the supporting documents to the MCVSC.
Click here for the form and list of required documents. Once complete drop it off or mail it to the MCVSC.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Curbside touch-ups: Florida salon still managing to serve clients amid lockdown
- Ohio state rep. says he won’t wear face mask
- 2020 National Day of Prayer takes on new significance in pandemic
- Montgomery County offers COVID-19 emergency relief to eligible veterans
- Mayo Clinic: Second COVID-19 wave during fall, winter ‘an inevitability’