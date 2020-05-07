Montgomery County Job Center to open for appointments only

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County officials said Thursday they are planning a partial re-opening of The Job Center on Monday, May 11.

Family Assistance and Child Support appointments will be limited to individuals with special circumstances. These include highly complex cases, as well as individuals who do not have the ability to conduct business online or by phone.

Officials said Montgomery County’s Workforce Development Department will also be scheduling appointments for the week of May 11 for anyone looking for help with finding a job, getting job training, or participating in the youth programs. Limited staff will available in the offices inside the red door, labeled Job Services, at The Job Center. Call (937) 225-5627 for more information on setting an appointment.

According to county officials, security officers will escort customers with Family Assistance and Child Support appointments from the orange door on the north side of The Job Center to one of four meeting rooms. Only those with an appointment will be permitted inside The Job Center, with the exception of the green Child Support vestibule area that will continue to be used for dropping off Family Assistance and Child Support payments and documentation. Customers can also pick up commonly-used forms in the green vestibule.

“It is important for our agency to begin the reopening process, but we must do this with thoughtful consideration for the health and safety of both clients and employees,” said Michelle Niedermier, Director of Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services. “Our staff will be carefully assessing the need for appointments, and we’ll allot enough time between appointments to allow us to clean after each meeting.”

Glass shields have been installed in the meeting rooms, and all employees will be required to wear masks unless they have a medical exemption. Family Assistance and Child Support customers with appointments are encouraged to wear masks. Anyone with appointments in the Job Services area should enter through the red door.

More than 50,000 initial claims for unemployment compensation have been filed with the state by Montgomery County residents in the last two months, prompting the need for more local assistance for job seekers. In the past six weeks, the county has helped 8,663 more SNAP recipients (78,225 total) and 9,343 more Medicaid recipients (142,196 total).