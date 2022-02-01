FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health (GCPH) and Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) teamed up to hold a mass testing event at Wright State’s Nutter Center Tuesday to meet the demand for testing in both counties.

Health officials said around 100 people signed up for appointments for the clinic, which ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those nearly 100 people now have a better idea of their COVID-19 status.

“I tell you, this is amazing,” Mary Jackson from Beavercreek said. “I just went online, it took me five minutes to register, pulled right in.”

The goal of the clinic was to catch COVID-19 cases early so people know to isolate, and prevent putting extra burden on our region’s hospitals.

“Somebody may get symptoms, may feel really sick, may take themselves to an ER where all they’re going to do is test them and send them home,” GCPH Public Information Officer Laurie Fox said. “Whereas if we alleviate that by testing here, getting them results, they can isolate at home and only take themselves to the ER if they’re critically ill.”

Some of those who attended the clinic said they signed up for an appointment because they couldn’t find at home or testing resources elsewhere.

Susan Flowers from Kettering said she drove hours last week to get a test, which was unsuccessful.

“Two hour round trip to get a test last week, and they wanted $154 when I got there, which wasn’t known prior, so that was disappointing, so I’m really glad they have this available,” Flowers said.

Jackson said the clinic came just in time after she was exposed to COVID-19.

“The last couple weeks you haven’t been able to find them, so to have this today when you need it, it’s just really awesome,” Jackson said.

Fox said COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and even deaths are starting to decrease in the Miami Valley, but getting testing is still a key element to slow the spread.

“We are still seeing lots and lots of cases, and we’re still considered a high transmission county here in Greene County, so we really felt it was pertinent to get this going today,” Fox said.

Fox said even with COVID-19 cases starting to trend downward, now is not the time to let your guard down and get tested when you’re sick, wear a mask, avoid large gatherings, and get vaccinated.