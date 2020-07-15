Montgomery County expands eligibility criteria for small business COVID-19 relief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County has expanded the eligibility criteria for small businesses looking for COVID-19 relief, increasing the maximum number of employees and maximum annual revenue requirements to allow more local businesses to qualify for grants of up to $10,000.

The county has set aside $40 million to help small businesses recover from COVID-19 losses, one of several financial assistance programs created by the Office of CARES Act.

To qualify for the grant program, businesses must:

Be locally owned and located in Montgomery County;

Have fewer than 50 employees

Have gross annual receipts of less than $5 million

Have a physical storefront and/or be an allowable home office as reported in most recent filed tax return

Be current on all state, federal, and local taxes

Be in compliance with State of Ohio small business requirements

Retain one full-time employee for at least three months after grant award

In its press release the county said that businesses that have already received federal assistance — such as from the Payment Protection Program, SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or other CARES Act funding — may not qualify for assistance.

Businesses can apply online at www.mcohiocares.org.