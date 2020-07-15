Montgomery County expands eligibility criteria for small business COVID-19 relief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County has expanded the eligibility criteria for small businesses looking for COVID-19 relief, increasing the maximum number of employees and maximum annual revenue requirements to allow more local businesses to qualify for grants of up to $10,000.

The county has set aside $40 million to help small businesses recover from COVID-19 losses, one of several financial assistance programs created by the Office of CARES Act.

To qualify for the grant program, businesses must:

  • Be locally owned and located in Montgomery County;
  • Have fewer than 50 employees
  • Have gross annual receipts of less than $5 million
  • Have a physical storefront and/or be an allowable home office as reported in most recent filed tax return
  • Be current on all state, federal, and local taxes
  • Be in compliance with State of Ohio small business requirements
  • Retain one full-time employee for at least three months after grant award

In its press release the county said that businesses that have already received federal assistance — such as from the Payment Protection Program, SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or other CARES Act funding — may not qualify for assistance.

Businesses can apply online at www.mcohiocares.org.

