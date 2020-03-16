Montgomery County Environmental Services suspends water shut-offs until April 30

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Environmental Services said Monday it will suspend water shutoffs for non-payments amid the novel COVID-19 pandemic, beginning at the end of the business day Monday, March 16 until April 30.

While services will not be shut-off, customers will still be billed for water and wastewater services incurred during this time. Past-due balances will continue to accrue if payment is not made, which may result in service shut-off after the suspension is lifted.

“We want to do our part to ensure people are safe and can stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, and postponing shut-offs is simply the right thing to do,” said Interim Director Matt Hilliard

The Environmental Services administration has also made the decision to close the front lobby area of its 1850 Spaulding Road location in Kettering at the end of the business day on Monday, March 16. This means in-person payments will be accepted online www.mcohio.org/water, over the phone 937-781-2688 or by using a drop box at one of the following locations:

Montgomery County Environmental Services, 1850 Spaulding Road, Kettering

Montgomery County Administration Building, 451 W. Third St., Dayton

Centerville Government Center, 100 West Spring Valley (behind the building)

Moraine Government Center, 4200 Dryden Road (drive-up dropbox)

Harrison Township Government Center, 5945 N. Dixie Drive (attached to the building)

Permit applications will be accepted online. When an application is ready, an Engineering Tech will let the applicant know by email that the application is ready by phone or email. For more information about permits, call 937-781-2653.