MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – COVID-19 cases are dropping in Montgomery County, leading the CDC to mark the area as being under a Medium Level of impact.

According to a release by Public Health, the two-week incident rate was at 399.9 cases per 100,000 last week. It has since fallen to 354.7 cases per 100,000 this week.

According to the COVID-19 Community Level Framework, this means COVID-19 is impacting the county at a medium level.

Under Medium Level, residents who are at high risk for severe illness should discuss the need for masks and other precautions with their healthcare provider, Public Health said. The CDC recommends that high-risk individuals wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors or in public.

“As we move through the various phases of this pandemic it is important for us to make adjustments to the precautions that we take,” said Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County Health Commissioner.

All residents should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and get tested if they are showing symptoms of the virus.