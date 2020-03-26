Montgomery County, area hospitals create centralized process to donate homemade face masks and supplies

A face mask is shown at SugarHouse Industries Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Midvale, Utah. SugarHouse Industries, a Utah company that usually manufactures boat tops and covers, has reconfigured its operation amid the spread of the coronavirus to produce face shields and masks. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, along with Montgomery County Emergency Management and Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, has streamlined the process for donating homemade face masks and supplies to support COVID-19 response.

“Many generous individuals, nonprofits, private companies and others are reaching out to offer support. While our hospitals are making the most of our inventory of personal protective equipment (PPE), there is still a need for additional equipment and supplies due to increased national demand,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, President & CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

Starting Friday, March 27, those who have created homemade face masks can drop off their donations at St. Vincent de Paul located at 945 S. Edwin C Moses Boulevard between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donations should be delivered in plastic bags no larger than 13 gallons, ideally in bags that are closed/tied for storage purposes.

If you have supplies to make these face masks but have not yet assembled them, donations of elastic are needed. The county has a stockpile of never-used N95 masks that need elastic repair in order to be used.

Donations of thread, one-fourth inch elastic, and gallon-sized baggies are needed. “At this critical time, we appreciate our community’s eagerness to donate supplies that will help ensure our hospitals can continue to protect our patients, providers, and staff,” Hackenbracht said. “This situation is unprecedented, and we are grateful for the extra help.”

