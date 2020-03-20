Montgomery County activates Emergency Operations Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County activated a regional Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 9 a.m. this morning to support Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montgomery County outlined the purpose of the EOC in a press release, saying that it will distribute critical resources, such as food, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies as those supplies arrive in Montgomery County.

“We know how crucial it is to get this equipment into the hands of those working against COVID-19 in our community,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “We’re activating our Emergency Operations Center to be a central hub to organize the distribution of these critical supplies.”

In addition to equipment from the national stockpile, the EOC will also work with local veterinarians, dentists, construction companies and manufacturing companies to coordinate donations of supplies to add to the distribution.

Montgomery County’s EOC will also manage volunteers, shelter locations, food supply and distribution (including school meal support) and security needs associated with potentially long lines. The EOC will also be working to coordinate volunteers in hospitals, at The Foodbank, Inc and to staff the COVID-19 call center at (937) 225-6217.