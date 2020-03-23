Montgomery Co. real estate continues during outbreak

MONTGOMERY CO., Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain will ensure essential operations, such as document recording and title searches, will continue without interruption while Ohioans “stay at home.”

McClain announced in a press release that he has suspended all in person office services. However, documents that need to be recorded can be deposited into a drop box on the first floor of the County Administration Building during regular business hours. The drop box is checked hourly by staff of the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office and processing will begin after that.

Documents can also be mailed into the Recorder’s Office for processing at: 451 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402, 5th Floor.

Title searches can be conducted online through Montgomery County Search at www.mcrecorder.org. Staff is available during regular business hours to answer questions or offer assistance by phone at 937-225-4275 or via email at www.mcrecorder.org.