Montgomery Co. public health officials team up with churches to vaccinate minority communities

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County public health officials and religious leaders are teaming up to encourage minority communities to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County has vaccinated hundreds of people by hosting clinics at local churches.

Statistics from the Ohio Department of Health show some of the racial disparities in the COVID-19 vaccination process. For example, ODH data shows Black Ohioans are being vaccinated at half the rate of whites.

Local officials say they are trying to change that by making vaccination clinics more accessible.

“Our county’s demographic minority groups are infected, hospitalized and die at higher and disproportionate rates,” said Fabrice Juin, who works in the Local Office of Minority Health for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

The county public health department has hosted three vaccination clinics at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Trotwood. Workers at those events have vaccinated as many as 350 people per day, according to organizers.

“No other community in the state really did this, being intentional in the front end around equity,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “And it’s something that other cities across the state are now trying to replicate.”

Doctors and faith leaders are also working to encourage people of color to get vaccinated.

“Moving fast through some of the trials didn’t compromise the number of people that were enrolled and the fact that we looked thoroughly at a wide population,” said Dr. Alonzo Patterson III of PriMed Physicians.

“We need to rely on science to provide us that information to which scientists have dedicated their lives studying,” said Rev. Renard Allen, pastor of St. Luke Missionary Church. “And we need not see that information as in any way a threat to our faith.”

The public health department is looking to bring these clinics to more churches in the area as more doses of the vaccine become available, according to spokesperson Dan Suffoletto.