Montgomery Co. Jail temporarily suspends personal visitation

Coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Personal visitation for inmates at the Montgomery County Jail will be suspended for 30 days in order to limit the risk of bringing coronavirus into the facility.

Officials say reinstatement of visitation will be reevaluated each day based on guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Public Health.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Inmates will be permitted one free phone call per day and two emails per day so that they can continue to be in contact with their loved ones.

Additional measures have been put in place to ensure the facility stays clean and to ensure employees and inmates have access to additional sanitization items.

