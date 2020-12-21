Montgomery County EMS workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local EMS workers will be among the first to receive Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine as it arrives in the Miami Valley.

The Dayton Fire Department expects its members will get vaccinated beginning Christmas Eve, according to Capt. Brad French.

EMS workers in Dayton are currently transporting COVID-19 patients every day, French said.

“It’s definitely a sigh of relief for Dayton Fire Department members to get the vaccine,” he said.

Although the vaccine won’t be mandatory for the Dayton Fire Department, Capt. French said he expects most members will want to receive it.

“A lot of other folks that I know and trust in the medical field are going to be getting the vaccine, and they consistently contend that the benefits highly outweigh the risks,” Capt. French said. “And so myself and a lot of other DFD members are looking forward to getting the vaccine.”

The public health department for Dayton and Montgomery County is coordinating the process of vaccinating the county’s EMS workers, according to spokesperson Dan Suffoletto.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is expected to receive its first delivery of 3,100 doses of Moderna’s vaccine Tuesday or Wednesday, Suffoletto said.

“We don’t want the workers who are taking care of the people who are sick to get sick themselves because we won’t have any people to replace them,” he said.

“The quicker we can get this protection, the better for us and our families as well as the larger public that we serve,” Capt. French said.

Public health officials are still waiting to find out when future shipments of Moderna’s vaccine may arrive, Suffoletto said.