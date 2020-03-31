Closings
Montgomery and Greene County to hold 4 p.m. coronavirus briefing

Coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health will be holding a press briefing on Tuesday, March 31 at 4 p.m., on the coronavirus in Montgomery County with Greene County Health Commissioner Melissa Howell as a speaker.

On Monday, March 30, officials said that their offices have received questions and complaints for 250 businesses and those businesses must submit documentation by the close of business on Wednesday, April 1, including justification for the business remaining open, documentation of measures taken to comply with social distancing requirements and documentation that those requirements were communicated to all employees.

Public Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper officials will visit every business on the list. Law enforcement will help with those inspections if necessary.

