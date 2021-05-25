Moderna seeks FDA approval for vaccinating ages 12 and up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Moderna has announced that its two-shot COVID-19 vaccination works just as well in ages 12 and up as it does for adults, and plans to ask for FDA approval in early June. The biotechnology company says its studies prove 100% effective in test runs with ages 12 through 17.

“Two weeks after the first dose, it was over 90% effective. Also, what’s critical is that side effects again, seem to be short lived and generally not terribly severe,” said Kettering Health Network Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein.

If approved, Moderna would be the second COVID-19 vaccination used to protect people 12 years and up from the virus, with Pfizer currently the only one available for said age group.

“Both of them are tremendously effective. Both of them have similar and non-severe side effects in terms of how long they last. Allowing two vaccinations to be available for this age group is just all the more helpful in getting them vaccinated faster,” said Dr. Weinstein.