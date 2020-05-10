Mobile food pantry supports hairstylists, barbers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The mayor of Trotwood partnered with With God’s Grace Mobile Food Pantry to provide food to hairdressers and barbers.

Mayor Mary McDonald also owners True Style Hair Salon.

Since salons remain closed for at least another week, she wanted to do something to make sure hairdressers and barbers have food on their tables.

“We literally heard the governor say, ‘you’re going to close at the end of business today,'” McDonald said. “There was no getting ready for any of this.”

So McDonald reached out to With God’s Grace Mobile Food Pantry executive director Nicole Adkins to help her fellow hairstylists.

“I talked to her about the need for hairdressers and barbers that have been off for six or seven weeks without any income, without food and things that they needed, and i asked her if they’d help us out,” McDonald said.

Adkins agreed and held a food distribution Saturday to support hairdressers, barbers and anyone in need of food.

“Miami Valley is getting hit so hard by one storm after another storm and we’re just here to make sure, let’s keep the families fed,” Adkins said. “Most of all, I want them to know there’s somebody out here that values what you guys do.”

In just an hour and a half, Adkins said around 500 people were served.

Even though salons can reopen soon, McDonald plans to continue working with With God’s Grace to support her community.

“I’m extremely proud to partner with her, I’m going to continue to partner with her because I love that kind of work that really does meet the citizens where they are,” McDonald said.

Adkins said With God’s Grace has seen three times more people come to their mobile pantries since the beginning of March.

Mobile food pantries are open to anyone, and there are no zip code restrictions.