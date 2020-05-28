Miniature golf courses reopen with safety measures in place

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Some recreational facilities like miniature golf courses have reopened in Ohio with new safety measures in place.

The miniature golf course at Young’s Jersey Dairy reopened recently, and staff members are now sanitizing all the equipment after each use, as well as every two hours, according to workers at the facility.

Several groups of families and friends got out on the green at Young’s for a game of putt-putt Wednesday.

“For me, it feels, like, refreshing after being inside for a while,” said Sophia Kriechel.

“People with the miniature golf, they keep their distance,” said Angel Shelton. “It’s a good way to get your family out and have some fun.”

Young’s Jersey Dairy has reopened its miniature golf course, driving range and batting cages – with new plexiglass and protocols.

Dan Young, CEO of Young’s Jersey Dairy, told 2 NEWS staff members are now wearing masks, washing hands more often and cleaning down surfaces and equipment.

“At the restaurants as well as here at Udders and Putters, we’ve made markings on the floor to kind of give folks a visual reference to what six feet looks like,” he said.

The staff is also monitoring crowd sizes. Each group visiting the farm is limited to ten people or fewer, and groups playing mini golf can be no larger than six, Young said.

Inside the dairy store, seating has been cut down by about half, he added.

Business overall is down by about 50 percent compared to this time last year, Young said. But he’s optimistic it will rise as the summer progresses.

“We love the fact that we’re able to get more of our guests back here ’cause they were certainly calling us a lot,” Young said. “Now we’ve finally got some more stuff open and we look forward to getting a little more of it going later.”

All of the facilities currently open at Young’s Jersey Dairy are operating on reduced hours, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Young said.