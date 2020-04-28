Middletown Safety Town canceled for first time in 42 years

Middletown Safety Town Cancelled for Summer 2020

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police Chief David Birk and Executive Director of the Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio, Kristy Duritsch, announced Tuesday that for the first time in 42 years, Safety Town will not be held this summer.

Phillips said, “The decision to suspend Safety Town this summer is a good one. Even though the numbers seem low in Butler County, they are continuing to rise each day. It is better to be safe than sorry.”

Each summer since 1977, there have been around 300 kids going into Kindergarten that participate. The program is free to participants and supported through sponsorships and donations.

Sign-ups were to begin this coming Monday for the program.

For incoming kindergartners missing out this summer, additional classes will be offered next summer and will accept the first graders missed out this year.