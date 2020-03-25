Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 112 active closings. Click for more details.

Miamisburg band uniform manufacturer making masks for local health care facilities

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A local uniform manufacturer is working on making 15 thousand masks to donate to health care workers in the Miami Valley during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred J. Miller Inc. makes marching band and colorguard uniforms. They are using the elastic typically used to make these uniforms to replace old and dry-rotted elastic bands on PPE masks. Then, they will be shipped to nursing homes and hospitals with the help of an anonymous Dayton agency.

The ‘stay at home’ order slowed their production, but a company spokesperson says they will continue working from home.

“We sent a couple home with the people who were working here. We sent them home with sewing machines so that they can keep working on them. It’s been a cool thing to see just a small family-owned company here in Miamisburg that can make a difference like this,” said Ross Werner.

Hundreds of masks have been made in the last few weeks.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS