DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the pandemic continues, many school districts are turning to use the COVID-19 relief funds that have been provided to schools across the United States by the Biden administration.

The $122 billion provided goes to K-12 schools and is also making an impact here in the Miami Valley.

For Tecumseh Local Schools, superintendent Paula Crew said they’ve been using the relief money for multiple needs. “It’s been a godsend. We’ve used it to purchase PPE equipment over the last two years. We’ve utilized it a lot for learning loss. We’ve had learning loss, I’m sure every other district has as a result of students being quarantined, virtual learning, etcetera.”

Crew also said other funding includes $350,000 for a summer learning program, along with another $300,000 going towards curriculum intervention assessments. “We’re utilizing it to supplant over 1 point five million dollars of current salary. What that allows us to do is to have a carryover, instead of having a red or deficit that we were scheduled to go into.”

At Preble Shawnee Local Schools, superintendent Todd Bowling said their district has used $181,000 in assistance towards learning assistance make up, along with $710,000 towards updated air filtration systems and other renovations in school buildings. “Then we got 1.5 million dollars. So, as required we got input from our community,” said Bowling.

Both superintendents Bowling and Crew agreed that the COVID-19 school relief funds have removed significant stressors. “We couldn’t have done the cleaning. We couldn’t have done the extra learning or make up learning. We couldn’t have provided the services that we needed to for our parents and students,” said Bowling.

“The curriculum interventions and assessments, it would be difficult to nearly impossible for us to continue to do that with our current funding,” said Crew.

Schools have until 2024 to spend the Biden administration’s COVID-19 school relief funds. To learn more about the funds, click here.